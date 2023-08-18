MADISON — With one of the best backfield tandems in college football, the Wisconsin Badgers don't have any pressing questions at running back ahead of the 2023 season. Junior star Braelon Allen enters the year with more than 2,000 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns. Chez Mellusi, who offensive coordinator Phil Longo considers Allen's 1B, has been productive when healthy since transferring from Clemson before the 2021 season. However, this position group does have an intriguing storyline despite being so stable at the top. Longo would like to use a third running back in some capacity, and the players vying for that role have different strengths. Redshirt sophomore Jackson Acker, UW's fullback last year, is a big, strong runner at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds. Redshirt freshman Cade Yacamelli has impressive speed and may be the best natural receiver in the group. "Yac does some really good things," he said. "And Jackson does some really good thing. It may be three by committee right now. What do we need at that point and time? Someone may be out there on base downs more than the other. They may be out there in short-yardage and goal-line situations. We’ll see how that transpires as camp finishes out.”



While Longo hinted that his usage of Acker and Yacamelli may be situational, Acker seemed to have an edge over Yacamelli after Wisconsin's eight open practices. He received extensive first-team reps when Mellusi missed time after being hit hard by safety Kamo'i Latu in one of the team's first practices at UW-Platteville. Acker, from nearby Verona, played in 12 games and started nine at fullback last season, catching five passes for 73 yards and a score. He did not log a rushing attempt, though he began his collegiate career as a running back and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on six rushes in 2021. "I feel pretty good about what I have done so far (in camp)," Acker said. "I feel like I am progressing every day. I love that there is such talent in the room. It's competitive between all of us. It makes everyone better." Acker's decisiveness as a runner has impressed Allen throughout camp. "The biggest step he's taken is that he's trusting his abilities," Allen said. "When he sees a hole, he can hit it downhill right now. Or he can bounce it out and trust his speed. He's been able to find a rhythm throughout camp. He's been running the ball really well."

Yacamelli, on the other hand, has shown his effectiveness in space and as a receiver while permanently settling into the position. Yacamelli starred as a running back, wide receiver and safety for Penn-Trafford High School, located just outside Pittsburgh. He rushed for 1,866 yards with 24 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 351 yards and five scores his senior year. Ultimately, Yacamelli began his true freshman season as a safety. He switched to running back at some point in the middle of the season. "My speed speaks for itself," Yacamelli said. "We have great talent in the running back room, but I am the fastest guy. I am really elusive in space and can make people miss. "With route running and receiving, people forget I was first recruited here as a receiver. So I have that background to me. I am a speed, quickness and burst guy." And he hasn’t even been at full speed during training camp. Yacamelli has been operating at about 90 percent due to a minor hamstring issue. "It's getting better," he said. "Today (Wednesday) it felt great. It was good to have that first day where it felt 100 percent."