A look back at Wisconsin's in-state talent
With five in-state commitments secured in the 2021 cycle and five scholarships already extended in Wisconsin's sophomore class, BadgerBlitz.com decided to take a look back at the talent from inside the state over the last 15-plus years.
Following is a look back at each class, dating back to 2005, to examine how the Badgers have handled talent from inside Wisconsin.
Class of 2005
WISCONSIN'S IN-STATE SCHOLARSHIP OFFERS (4):
Travis Beckum (Oak Creek), Eric Vanden Heuvel (Hudson), DeAndre Levy (Milwaukee) and Andrew Kemp (Menasha).
Team recruiting rank: 25
Notes: This was small in-state class for Wisconsin, with Beckum, a four-star prospect, being the top-rated recruit from the entire group. Levy (Milwaukee Vincent) was one of the few prospects from the City Conference whom the Badgers have offered and signed over the last 20-plus years.
Class of 2006
WISCONSIN'S IN-STATE SCHOLARSHIP OFFERS (6):
Jake Bscherer (Sturgeon Bay), Lance Kendricks (Milwaukee), Gabe Carimi (Monona Grove), Kirk DeCremer (Verona), Diondrae Jenkins (Racine) and Brad Thorson (Mequon).
Team recruiting rank: 33
Notes: Bscherer was a highly-rated prospect whom the staff locked up early, but Carimi had a much better career in Madison. Thorson and Jenkins both picked up offers much later in the process. This was Bret Bielema's first recruiting class as head coach at Wisconsin.
Class of 2007
WISCONSIN'S IN-STATE SCHOLARSHIP OFFERS (6):
Josh Oglesby (Milwaukee), Nick Toon (Madison), John Clay (Racine), Louis Nzegwu (Platteville), Brandon Brooks (Milwaukee) and Partrick Butrym (Waukesha).
Team recruiting rank: 38
Notes: Oglesby and Clay were two of the most heavily-recruited prospects in the country, and the Badgers locked up both. Brooks decommitted from Wisconsin and signed with Miami and Ohio. He had an excellent career in college and in the NFL.
Class of 2008
