Following is a look at who is expected on campus and where UW stacks up in their respective recruitments.

Similar to the past two recruiting cycles, June is expected to be a crucial month for the Badgers on the recruiting front. So far, six prospects are expected to visit Madison, a list that is expected to grow in the following weeks.

Offers: Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Missouri, Oregon and South Dakota State

The word: Nash Hutmacher seems like a lock to wind up in the Big Ten, with Nebraska and Wisconsin atop his list of potential schools. The Cornhuskers already got an official visit from the three-star prospect, and the Badgers will get their shot in June.

"He (Scott Frost) asked me what my plans were going forward with all my other stuff going on. I'm going to Wisconsin June 7 and 8 for an official visit," Hutmacher told Rivals.com. "Right now, yeah, it's between [Nebraska and Wisconsin] for me, but who knows what else will come up.

"I think I want to have my decision made before my senior season gets going, just so that I can kind of enjoy that and not have to worry about making my college decision."