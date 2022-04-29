A Look at the Former Badgers Who Could be Late-Round NFL Draft Selections

Linebacker Noah Burks

Linebacker Noah Burks. (Darren Lee Photography)

2021 Stats: 43 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four QB hurries, two breakups, one interception, one fumble recovered. Pro Day Measurables: 4.71 40-yard dash, 4.06 20-yard shuttle, 7.02 three-cone drill, 115-inch broad jump, 32-0-inch vertical, 14 reps on bench press. Strengths: Returning for a sixth season last year, Burks had a career year with a 74.8 Pro Football Focus overall grade. Good ball skills and can put himself in the right place at the right time. Dependable, opportunistic, and possesses special teams experience. Weaknesses: Limited athletically. Struggles to consistently hold the edge in the running game. Average strength. Likely has reached his ceiling.

Fullback John Chenal

Fullback John Chenal. (Darren Lee Photography)

2021 Stats: 32 attempts, 78 yards, two touchdowns. Seven catches, 39 yards, one touchdown. Pro Day Measurables: 4.76 40-yard dash, 4.17 20-yard shuttle, 7.05 three-cone drill, 118-inch broad jump, 37-0-inch vertical, 29 reps on bench press. Strengths: Above-average pass blocker. Like younger brother, Leo, a strong athlete. Experience carrying the ball in short-yardage opportunities. Plenty of special teams experience. Weaknesses: Inconsistent blocking against the run. Limited speed laterally. Plays a position that is limited in the NFL and typically goes undrafted.

Receiver Danny Davis

Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis stretches for a touchdown against Rutgers (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

2021 Stats: 32 catches, 478 yards, two touchdowns, one carry, one yard. Pro Day Measurables: 4.50 40-yard dash, 4.18 20-yard shuttle, 6.97 three-cone drill, 31-5-inch vertical. Strengths: Earned a career-best 73.3 PFF grade in pass catching in 2021. He’s an NFL-level route runner with his ability to get in and out of breaks. Tracks the ball well and uses his frame to create separation. Weaknesses: Solid but not a burner, likely preventing him from being a successful slot receiver. Average strength and blocker. Limited experience on special teams.

Cornerback Faion Hicks

Cornerback Faion Hicks. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

2021 Stats: 28 tackles, nine breakups, one quarterback hurry Pro Day Measurables: 4.37 40-yard dash, 3.94 20-yard shuttle, 6.78 three-cone drill, 123-inch broad jump, 37-5-inch vertical, 13 reps on bench press. Strengths: Had a strong Pro Day, with a 40-time that would have been fifth-best among NFL Scouting Combine Corners, as well as performing fluidly in position drills. Has 44 games of college experience with 39 starts. Solid in press coverage and man-to-man. Can cover any kind of receiver. Has decreased his penalties as he’s gone through college. Shined in the slot the past two seasons. Weaknesses: Undersized at 5-10. An unproven tackler. Questionable in zone coverage. Limited special teams experience.

Safety Scott Nelson

Safety Scott Nelson. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

2021 Stats: 60 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, six breakups, one interception, one quarterback hurry. Pro Day Measurables: 4.38 40-yard dash, 3.92 20-yard shuttle, 6.62 three-cone drill, 126-inch broad jump, 39-5-inch vertical, 14 reps on bench press. Strengths: Possesses good straight-line speed, fluid hips to turn and run, and explosiveness out of his breaks. Has solid vision, instincts, and anticipation to make plays with the ball in the air. Strong hands to make plays on the ball with ability to leap with any receiver. Silenced some athleticism questions with a strong pro day showing. Weaknesses: Since tearing ACL in 2019, has lacked bend, flexibility, and same explosiveness he has early in career. Better reading the play than playing man coverage. Needs to add strength and improve tackling technique.

Receiver Kendric Pryor

Wide receiver Kendric Pryor. (Dan Sanger)

2021 Stats: 32 catches, 416 yards, three touchdowns, eight carries, 41 yards. Pro Day Measurables: 4.38 40-yard dash, 4.10 20-yard shuttle, 6.77 three-cone drill, 131-inch broad jump, 38-5-inch vertical, 11 reps on bench press. Strengths: Solid all-around athlete with impressive straight-line speed. Has experience playing on the perimeter, in the slot, as a ball carrier, and as a blocker. Weaknesses: Undersized at 5-10. Not a polished receiver. Played five seasons for the Badgers and had fewer than 300 receiving yards four times.

Offensive Lineman Josh Seltzner

Offensive lineman Josh Seltzner. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

2021 Stats: 83.0 overall grade by PFF, 84.4 in run blocking, and 73.9 in pass blocking. Pro Day Measurables: 5.12 40-yard dash, 4.53 20-yard shuttle, 7.46 three-cone drill, 113-inch broad jump, 31-0-inch vertical, 26 reps on bench press. Strengths: Athletic pass protector. Performed well in all-star circuit against quality competition. Good size at 309 that he combined with good footwork to allow him to move in space and be physical. Weaknesses: Needs to be better at finishing blocks in the running game. Has no reps at center, which could shy some teams away considering the limited roster sizes.

Safety Collin Wilder

Safety Collin Wilder. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

2021 Stats: 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, three breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovered. Pro Day Measurables: 4.57 40-yard dash, 4.18 20-yard shuttle, 6.78 three-cone drill, 116-inch broad jump, 34-0-inch vertical, 11 reps on bench press. Strengths: Leadership skills backed up with a high football IQ. Intelligent player who understands both sides of the ball. Solid tackler. Weaknesses: Coming off a neck injury that required surgery. Lower body isn’t as fluid as top-end safeties. Average testing numbers.

Cornerback Caesar Williams

Cornerback Caesar Williams. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

2021 Stats: 28 tackles, six breakups, three interceptions Pro Day Measurables: 4.59 40-yard dash, 4.16 20-yard shuttle, 6.91 three-cone drill, 116-inch broad jump, 32-5-inch vertical. Strengths: At 6-foot, has the right height for the position. Plenty of experience as a sixth-year senior. Doesn’t lack confidence. Played a lot of zone for Wisconsin but can play comfortably off man. Weaknesses: Doesn’t possess blazing speed, which will be problematic against the speed of NFL receivers. Strength and physicality is average at best.