A look at the first Rivals250 for the 2023 class through a Wisconsin lens

Below, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the initial list through a Wisconsin lens.

The 2023 Rivals250 debuted Tuesday after months of reviewing film and seeing players during the offseason camp circuits, including the Rivals Camp Series .

1. Brayden Dorman opens at a four-star prospect and member of the Rivals250

Brayden Dorman, who picked up an offer from the Badgers after a strong camp performance in June, emerged as Wisconsin's top quarterback target this summer. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound signal caller from Vista Ridge High School in Colorado debuted as the No. 216 prospect in the nation. Dorman returned to Madison for an unofficial visit in late July.

"Coach (Paul) Chryst just said that they are super fired up about me and that I'm the only quarterback that they've offered so far in this class," Dorman told BadgerBlitz.com. "If that doesn't speak to how interested they are in me, they don't know what will. So I appreciated that and it means a lot. He talked about how I fit at Wisconsin and their offense. We talked a lot about life outside of football and that was good because my grandma and cousins were there. It was just a really good conversation."

Iowa State, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State and Oregon State have also extended offers to Dorman, who is expected to attend a game at Camp Randall this fall.

2. Wisconsin going after the top tailbacks in the country

Gary Brown has targeted a handful of top tailback prospects in the 2023 class. Richard Young (No. 37) was offered prior to Brown's arrival, but the first-year position coach has extended scholarships to Justice Hayes (17) and Reuben Owens (31). Treyaun Webb, who is currently committed to Oklahoma, also listed an offer from the Badgers.

Top tailback targets Kaden Moorman and JT Smith were not included in the Rivals250.

3. No in-state prospects

Don't expect the 2023 in-state class to be nearly as strong as the 2022 group, which currently has three players in the Rivals250 (Joe Brunner, Carson Hinzman and Billy Schrauth). As expected, no one from the state of Wisconsin made today's list. In fact, there isn't a prospect in the rising junior cycle with a known Division 1 offer at this point.

4. Four from the Rivals250 have visited Madison

Looking at the group, four players have taken unofficial visits to Wisconsin:

***Four-star outside linebacker Tackett Curtis (42)

***Four-star outside linebacker Tausili Akana (57)

***Four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (148)

***Four-star quarterback Brayden Doorman (216)