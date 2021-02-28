A'Koury Lyde still a priority for Poteat during switch from Toledo to UW
A'Khoury Lyde was a top recruiting target for Hank Poteat during his time at Toledo.
Now on staff as Wisconsin's new cornerbacks coach, Poteat has stayed in contact with the 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback, who picked up an offer from the Badgers earlier this week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news