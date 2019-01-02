Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

A Deep Dive: How did Wisconsin's defense handle their personnel turnover?

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

It was no secret that Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had his job cut out for him in the 2018 season. His first year running Wisconsin's 3-4 scheme was a resounding success, with the B...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}