MADISON, Wis. -- Earlier in the week, BadgerBlitz.com had the chance to sit down for an exclusive interview with Director of Player Personnel Max Stienecker and Director of Recruiting Pat Lambert. The 20-minute session went over a wide range of topics from their rise up the ranks, their partnership, the department they're leading and so much more.

Here's the full conversation:

Note: Questions and answers were edited lightly for clarity.