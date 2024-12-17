A Close Connection and Early Playing Time Led Charles Perkins to Wisconsin

“As (Coach Whitlow and I were talking, he was giving me the rundown of what he expected me to do coming in the spring. “I took pride in that. Talking to the head coach and the DC, they were very good meetings. Everything was just great vibes.”

“I knew that connection between Coach Robison and Coach Whitlow when I entered the portal,” Perkins told BadgerBlitz.com. “He was my first defensive line coach, and our connection has been there since day one.

The University of Wisconsin found that out with UT-Martin defensive tackle Charles Perkins , who had a position coach his freshman season who is good friends with Wisconsin defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow .

MADISON, Wis. – Connections are everything in recruiting, and it doesn’t just involve the targeted prospect and his immediate family. Who a coach knows at a high school or in the profession can prove critical to getting a foot in the door, especially with prospects outside a traditional recruiting area.

Despite getting interest from Illinois, Michigan State, and several other Big Ten schools, those vibes sold Perkins during last weekend’s official visit that he could thrive in Wisconsin’s defense with his two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-3, 300-pound junior is another important piece to Wisconsin remaking a defensive line that was ineffective in pressing opposing offenses, which finished tied for 118th in sacks per game and last (133rd) in tackles for loss.

The Badgers have already added Tulane nose tackle Parker Petersen and Western Michigan defensive end Corey Walker out of the portal, and adding a player of Perkins’ flexibility and versatility was a must.

“The one thing I loved about Wisconsin’s defense is they run very different packages, so I could be in a base front or a slow-down front,” Perkins said. “(Coach Whitlow) showed me the different fronts they run and how he could use me as the 5-tech, 4-wide, 3-tech, a shade, a G-tech. The different technicians they have me playing there I really like because I can show my talent in different phases.

“Wisconsin watched my tape, and they loved my motor. They love how I play, and they put a big impact on wanting guys who are hungry. I am very humble and hungry for every opportunity that comes my way.”

Perkins received no offers out of high school, seeing his recruitment negatively impacted by the cancellation of summer camps and his junior high school season due to COVID-19. He led his Memphis high school with 15.5 sacks as a senior, which helped lead to an offer from UT-Martin.

Redshirting his first season, Perkins proved his skills when he was tabbed a consensus FCS Freshman All-American after registering 24 tackles (11 solos) and four sacks in 10 games.

“I had a different position coach come in my second year, Coach Santana, and he knew I was a good player on the field,” said Perkins, who increased his totals to 40 tackles (13 solos), 9.5 tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hurries last season. “He told me to just go out there and prove it. He threw me in the game and ever since he threw me in, I’ve been a baller. I’m glad he gave me my opportunity.”

After COVID crushed his dream of playing Division-1 football out of high school, Perkins credited his high school head coach for telling him he had the talent to play for a Power-Four conference. All he needed was an opportunity that Wisconsin finally gave him.

“It’s all come true, so I’m living the dream,” Perkins said. “I chose Wisconsin because it was love at first sight,” Perkins said. “I told myself if they want me and want to bring me in and play me, I am going to take the opportunity to do that instead of being in the portal and taking visits. I was going to take my visit to Wisconsin and commit on the spot.

“I am excited and very fired up to be a Badger. They’ve shown me love ever since I touched down.”