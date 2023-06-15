Four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, who committed to the University of Wisconsin back on Christmas Eve, has felt a sense of relief knowing where he will play college football.

He, however, has not stopped recruiting other prospects to join forces with him at UW. After taking his official during the first weekend in June, four players who were with him on campus committed to the Badgers. But Mettauer tells BadgerBlitz.com that they aren't done yet, as he expects that number to get up to six.

“It’s definitely been a relief finally choosing a school just because you don’t have to visit any more schools. And also I knew Wisconsin was the place for me with the new coaching staff and everything about it I loved,” Mettauer told BadgerBlitz.com. “So I think the main part is me choosing the right school and helping me relax a lot in recruiting because I know where I’m going and I know who my coach is going to be. And I don’t have to fly out to all these other different schools.