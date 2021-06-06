Carson Hinzman recalled a picture of him wearing a Wisconsin jersey when he was around a year old. Just a day or so ago, he was able to don one for real.

Hinzman and nine others found their respective ways to Madison for official visits to Wisconsin this weekend, and the four-star offensive lineman took in what the program had to offer.

“It was awesome," Hinzman told BadgerBlitz.com about the experience on Sunday afternoon. "You know, it's really great people there, and it's a little bit of a surreal experience putting on the jersey. Obviously, seeing guys put on jerseys like that since shoot, before I was born.

“It was just awesome being down there again, especially after so long. Overall, just a really, really, really great experience. It’s a special place down there, so it's awesome.”