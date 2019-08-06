MADISON -- Fall camp has arrived for the Wisconsin Badgers and, of course, BadgerBlitz.com will be there for all eight practices open to the media to give you the insight and analysis fans crave heading into the 2019 season.

It bears repeating that the media has seen just one full camp practice, but after each session, BadgerBlitz.com will break down three takeaways that stood out in addition to our normal recap coverage.

Monday, Wisconsin went half-pack (shoulder pads and helmets) on the field just north of Camp Randall Stadium. This will be an offense-heavy edition of the series, with junior quarterback Jack Coan's performance kicking it off.