MADISON, Wis. - The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers handed Iowa a 65-45 loss on Thursday night at the Kohl Center on Senior Day, taking one more step towards locking up a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament next week. BadgerBlitz.com's 3-Point Shot is included below, outlining our top three takeaways from Wisconsin's blowout win.

Darren Lee

Iverson steps up on Senior Day

Forward Khalil Iverson made the most of his final home game on the Kohl Center court. Iverson scored seven points in the first half – including a pair of dunks – had four rebounds, one steal and one block. Iverson finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds to post the first double-double effort of his Badgers career. He also had two blocks.

UW defense holds Iowa to season-low

The Hawkeyes scored a season low in points on Thursday. They came into the game averaging 79.7 points per game. Iowa’s leading scorer Tyler Cook got into foul trouble and couldn’t get into a shooting groove. Cook, who scored 19 points against Wisconsin at Iowa in December, was held scoreless. Cook held a 15.7 points-per-game average entering Thursday’s game. He picked up his fourth foul with 11:30 to go, and had seven rebounds in the loss. Junior Jordan Bohannon only scored eight points for the Hawkeyes, who had no players reach double-digit scoring.

Second half surge propels Happ in final game at the Kohl Center