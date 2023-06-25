BadgerBlitz.com reexamines its 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one bold prediction on the eve of the recruiting dead period.

1. How June stacked up against past recruiting classes at Wisconsin

The recruiting calendar changed quite a bit for prospects in the 2019 recruiting class. That was the first cycle of athletes who were allowed to start official visits in the month of June and sign during an early period in December.

Over the last handful of classes, former head coach Paul Chryst had a good amount of success this month, particularly in 2022 when he secured nine commitments. In Luke Fickell's first full cycle, it looks like he will come up one short of that mark (two short if you factor in Vernon Woodward's decommitment). But in terms of quantity, the 32 athletes UW hosted this month was by far the most. The Badgers are also expected to capitalize on a few recruits in July on prospects who visited over the last three weekends.