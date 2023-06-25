News More News
3-2-1: Wisconsin's recruiting efforts in June on the eve of the dead period

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com reexamines its 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one bold prediction on the eve of the recruiting dead period.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS MONTH

Four-star offensive lineman Kevin Heywood was one of eight prospects who committed to UW in June.
1. How June stacked up against past recruiting classes at Wisconsin

The recruiting calendar changed quite a bit for prospects in the 2019 recruiting class. That was the first cycle of athletes who were allowed to start official visits in the month of June and sign during an early period in December.

Over the last handful of classes, former head coach Paul Chryst had a good amount of success this month, particularly in 2022 when he secured nine commitments. In Luke Fickell's first full cycle, it looks like he will come up one short of that mark (two short if you factor in Vernon Woodward's decommitment). But in terms of quantity, the 32 athletes UW hosted this month was by far the most. The Badgers are also expected to capitalize on a few recruits in July on prospects who visited over the last three weekends.

Official Visit Information Since 2019
Class Total Official Visitors Total Commits Players Who Committed in June

2019

19

4

Semar Melvin, Gio Paez, Dean Engram, James Williams

2020

21

4

Malik Reed, Jordan Turner, Nick Herbig, Cade McDonald

2021

No official visitors (COVID)

4

Ricardo Hallman, T.J. Bollers, Michael Jarvis, Darryl Peterson

2022

20

9

Barrett Nelson, Cade Yacamelli, A'Khoury Lyde, JT Seagreaves, Tommy McIntosh, Curt Neal, Avyonne Jones, Joe Brunner, Vinny Anthony

2023

24

5

Jace Arnold, A.J. Tisdell, Jordan Mayer, Chris Terek, Collin Dixon

2024

32

8

Jay Harper, Gideon Ituka, Colin Cubberly, Raphael Dunn, Ryan Cory, Kevin Heywood, Hank Weber, Vernon Woodward
