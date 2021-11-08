3-2-1: Wisconsin prepares for Northwestern week

After decimating Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) inside SHI Stadium two days ago, UW (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) will host Northwestern (3-5, 1-5) on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2). BadgerBlitz.com presents our weekly "3-2-1" series, breaking down three additional things we learned from the weekend that was, two questions heading into this week, and one bold prediction coming up.

Wisconsin comes off a strong performance in New Jersey this past weekend. Now, it faces three straight division opponents in its journey to claim the Big Ten West division championship.

Center, right tackle, left guard, right guard. Left tackle (in fall camp). Tanor Bortolini certainly epitomizes the standard of what a versatile Wisconsin lineman looks like.

On Saturday, Bortolinii started at left guard and played that for the first half. However, with Jack Nelson going down near the end of the second quarter, he would eventually switch his positions. Josh Seltzner initially worked at right guard for the rest of a drive that resulted in a Kendric Pryor 25-yard touchdown reception.

Bortolini flipped spots with Seltzner, working at the right guard spot to begin the second half before flipping back over to the left side with the reserves later in the game. The second-year Badger started last season at center for one game against Iowa, but this year has added starts at right tackle when Logan Bruss for two games and now at left guard.

We will certainly see just where Wisconsin may need Bortolini, a Kewaunee, Wis., native this weekend. BadgerBlitz.com requested to speak with the 6-foot-4, 306-pound lineman during Monday's availability.