BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to examine what takeaways we have from the week that was, two questions posed, and one more early, bold prediction for Wisconsin's Week 4 matchup against Michigan.

After a week off, the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers return to the field this week as they prepare for the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines.

A day after the Badgers' dominant 61-0 win against Central Michigan last weekend, two sets of "bat signals" came from UW's recruiting staff that designated two new commitments in the 2020 class.

Last week, three-star defensive end James Thompson and two-star wide receiver Isaac Smith eventually declared their intentions to join this current group of future Badgers. Both took their official visits to Madison that weekend and got their first chance to take part in the sights and sounds of a Wisconsin game day.

Then on Sept. 13, another "bat signal" was disseminated across Twitter. That would make it 17 commitments for the 2020 class, and with other targets still uncommitted, just how large will this class be? With this new mystery commitment, just when will that be publicly declared?

Stay tuned, folks.