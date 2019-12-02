Our 3-2-1 series continues this week with a championship feel, breaking down three more things we learned from the Badgers' win over the Gophers, two questions we have heading into this week's match-up against the Buckeyes, and one prediction.

The now-No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers took care of the now-No. 15 Minnesota Gophers on Saturday with its 38-17 win inside TCF Bank Stadium. Now, head coach Paul Chryst and his program prepare for Ohio State yet again -- this time with the Big Ten Championship on the line.

During the summer, Minnesota did show off the Axe during its "2019 Paul Bunyan's Axe Summer Tour." As seen in the BadgerBlitz.com video below as well -- which was taken after Heilprin's -- I asked Orr to expand upon his thoughts on why he felt Minnesota disrespected the Axe.

"Not necessarily the tour, more so the renting out to people and stuff like that," Orr said. "That's crossing the line. You wouldn't rent out your national championship trophy. You wouldn't do something like that. It should be treated more so with more respect than that. It shouldn't just say any and everybody can take it and take it on somewhere and everybody gets to touch it. You get to touch it if you come to the game, you get to touch it, but, I mean, the players are the ones that earned it. We have to play the game. People are putting their lives on the line, they're putting their bodies on the line. We need to honor them.

"This is the oldest college football rivalry -- you need to honor and respect that."