The 2020 season continues on for now-No. 18 Wisconsin, which sits at 2-1 after the divisional loss to Northwestern on Saturday

Now, head coach Paul Chryst and his program will welcome Minnesota to Camp Randall Stadium to take on rival Minnesota in yet another battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Before we hear from Chryst later on Monday morning, BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to examine what we learned from the weekend that was in the Big Ten, two questions leading up to UW-Minnesota, and one prediction for Saturday's game.