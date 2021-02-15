BadgerBlitz.com decided to unveil a mid-winter installment of its "3-2-1" series where we break down three things we've learned (for this one, so far during this offseason), two questions to ponder before spring ball, and one very early prediction about next season.

Wisconsin's offseason has seen announcements of a couple major coaching changes and the return of several key Badgers to the football program. On the coaching side, gone are Inoke Breckterfield and Jon Budmayr to other FBS programs, but Ross Kolodziej moves to the defensive line coach position and long-time NFL veteran Hank Poteat will take over the cornerbacks. That, and Paul Chryst reportedly will resume play calling duties while coaching the quarterbacks.

Chryst will take on those roles, as reported in conversations with the head coach by UWBadgers.com, the Wisconsin State Journal and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Budmayr left UW to take on offensive coordinator duties at Colorado State after three seasons as the Badgers' quarterbacks coach. Prior to that, the former Badger "served as a quality control assistant for two seasons and spent 2015 as a graduate assistant with UW’s quarterbacks," according to his UW profile.

The move to work back with the quarterbacks makes obvious sense for Chryst, who has done so in the past. Just how he hones in on that position with a room ripe for growth -- even with Jack Coan moving on to Notre Dame -- will be something to watch moving forward (more on that later in our "questions" section).

I think this will be a good move for both the offense and the defense, and part of my thinking comes from a key series of quotes from Chryst's talk with UWBadgers.com's Mike Lucas involving how he has faith in who is directing the opposite side of the ball in defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

"Personally, I was afraid to spread myself too thin, but there was a strong desire on my part to be more involved in the day-to-day coaching of it," explained Chryst. "And a big part of that was I have a lot of trust and confidence in not just Jimmy, but Jimmy and our defensive staff.

"They provide me the ability to focus a little bit more on one side (offense). Especially with the way we've got it structured, too, with special teams and Chris being in charge of those … I felt I could do a lot in bringing it all together, more so than any other time since coming back."

It also makes sense that Chryst call the plays when he is working more closely with the quarterbacks once again. Joe Rudolph now holds the title of associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach, and Chryst mentioned in interviews with UWBadgers.com and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about his talks with his long-time assistant and honing in on the line more. One thing to note in this particular decision was that Chryst said it was not due "to anything that occurred in 2020," according to his chat with the Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew.