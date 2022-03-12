3-2-1: What we learned after Wisconsin's junior day

1. Wisconsin extended its first in-state offer in the 2023 class

Wisconsin offered eight prospects from the state - five of whom eventually signed with the Badgers last December - in the 2022 recruiting class.

Heading into UW's junior day, the number of in-state offers in the 2023 cycle was zero. That changed, however, when offensive coordinator Bobby Engram extended a scholarship to Nate White, a three-star running back from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee.

"It was a really good day and we went through pretty much everything we could go through in that small amount of time," White told BadgerBlitz.com. "We did a facilities tour and they had a few presentations for us about academics and NIL.

"We broke off into position meetings and I was able to talk to the new offensive coordinator (Engram). We had a real good conversation. After that I talked to Coach (Paul) Chryst and that's when the offer happened. I don't know who the new running backs coach is going to be, but I know they're working to get somebody. We went to the game after that and then went home."

Wisconsin will now battle Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue and Vanderbilt, among others, for White, who rushed for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games as a junior. The Badgers expect to get the 6-foot, 175-pound tailback on campus again for a visit this spring.

"It feels great to pick up that offer," White said. "Everyone here is always talking about Wisconsin, so I think it would be great to play there. Being in Wisconsin, you can't really get away from being a fan of them.

"With Wisconsin, we're probably looking at a spring practice and we'll plan for that in the next few days."

White's scholarship likely means Wisconsin is looking to take at least two running backs in this cycle. Long-time target JT Smith is still a strong option for the Badgers, and UW is also in a good spot with Darius Taylor, who is expected to visit in April.