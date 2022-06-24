3-2-1: Reviewing Wisconsin's official visitors and recruiting in June

1. Bobby Engram's 2024 quarterback board takes shape

At the start of the month, Wisconsin had just one known offer out at quarterback in the 2024 class to four-star CJ Carr, who announced his commitment to Notre Dame on June 9.

After that news broke, first-year offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram sent out four new scholarships to a list that included Michael van Buren (Baltimore, MD), Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, TX), Dante Reno (Windsor, CT) and Walker White (Little Rock, AR).

From that group, Van Burnen is coming off visits to Alabama and Oklahoma, with Michigan also a top contender for his services. Reno is believed to have South Carolina above a top tier in his recruitment that also includes Wake Forest, North Carolina and Virginia. White, one of the hottest quarterbacks on the recruiting front this spring, could be someone to watch this fall for the Badgers. TCU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oklahoma, LSU and Vanderbilt, among many others, are also involved in his recruitment.

Mettauer, the 9th ranked quarterback prospect in the 2024 class, plans to visit Wisconsin for a game this fall.

“I’m definitely gonna come up there and see a game at Wisconsin, just see the vibe there. I’ve heard it’s big football from my brother,” Mettauer told BadgerBlitz.com. “I hopped on the phone with him after and he was like, 'Dude, that’s insane. I’m so proud of you.'

"My brother plays football at OU and he thinks that would be a really cool spot for me. That made me super excited having him tell me something like that. So I’m super excited to get out there for a game and see what Wisconsin football’s all about.”

It will be interesting to see if Engram focuses primarily on this next wave of talent or if more offers are extended at quarterback.