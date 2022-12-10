BadgerBlitz.com reexamines its 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one bold prediction roughly two weeks after Luke Fickell took over the football program at Wisconsin.

Though no hires have been made official by the university, Fickell's first on-field coaching staff at Wisconsin appears to be about halfway complete.

Shortly after news broke on Nov. 28, it was reported that defensive staff members Mike Tressel and Colin Hitschler would follow Fickell over from Cincinnati. Tressel is a likely candidate to take over as coordinator and oversee the linebackers, while Hitschler has a background coaching safeties. Both started for the Badgers immediately on the recruiting front.

On the offensive side of the ball, Phil Longo is coming over from North Carolina to coordinate the unit and coach the quarterbacks. Jack Bicknell Jr. (offensive line) is following Longo from the Tar Heels staff, and Mike Brown (wide receivers) is another Fickell carryover from Cincinnati.

In total, five assistant coaches are reportedly in place, leaving another five spots left to fill in the coming days and weeks.