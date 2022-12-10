News More News
3-2-1: Reviewing a hectic two weeks for new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell

Jon McNamara
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
BadgerBlitz.com reexamines its 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one bold prediction roughly two weeks after Luke Fickell took over the football program at Wisconsin.


THREE THINGS WE LEARNED SINCE LUKE FICKELL'S HIRE

New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell.
New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

1. Luke Fickell's staff is coming together



Though no hires have been made official by the university, Fickell's first on-field coaching staff at Wisconsin appears to be about halfway complete.

Shortly after news broke on Nov. 28, it was reported that defensive staff members Mike Tressel and Colin Hitschler would follow Fickell over from Cincinnati. Tressel is a likely candidate to take over as coordinator and oversee the linebackers, while Hitschler has a background coaching safeties. Both started for the Badgers immediately on the recruiting front.

On the offensive side of the ball, Phil Longo is coming over from North Carolina to coordinate the unit and coach the quarterbacks. Jack Bicknell Jr. (offensive line) is following Longo from the Tar Heels staff, and Mike Brown (wide receivers) is another Fickell carryover from Cincinnati.

In total, five assistant coaches are reportedly in place, leaving another five spots left to fill in the coming days and weeks.

Wisconsin's PROJECTED 2023 Coaching Staff
Title  Coach

Head Coach

Luke Fickell

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Phil Longo

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Mike Tressel

Wide Receivers/Passing Coordinator

Mike Brown

Tight Ends

TBD

Running Backs

TBD

Offensive Line

Jack Bicknell Jr.

Defensive Line

TBD

Cornerbacks

TBD

Safeties

Colin Hitschler

Special Teams

TBD

Chief of Staff

Greg Gillum

Strength and Conditioning

Brady Collins

Recruiting

Max Stienecker

Recruiting

Patt Lambert
