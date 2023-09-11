News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

3-2-1: Recapping Wisconsin’s Week 2 loss to Washington State

Donnie Slusher • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer

After Wisconsin traveled to Pullman and lost to the Washington State Cougars on Saturday night, Luke Fickell will now look to return home to face Georgia Southern.

BadgerBlitz.com brings you our weekly "3-2-1" series, honing in on the Week 2 loss to Washington State, and what it will mean going forward.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED DURING WISCONSIN'S LOSS

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell.
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz Photographer)

1. Wisconsin can’t defend great quarterbacks, but it might not matter

The biggest reason Wisconsin lost was its inability to deal with Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward. His final stats weren’t terribly impressive — only 255 total yards and two touchdowns. But anybody who watched the game knows that Ward did whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted.

Ward looked impressive in the first quarter when the Cougars scored back-to-back touchdowns to secure a lead. Yet it was the fourth quarter touchdown drive where he really showed why he was the best player on the field. Up two with nine minutes left, Ward led the Cougars on a 10-play drive lasting almost four minutes. He always seemed to either find his receivers, or run around long enough to make some sort of gain. This defense doesn’t often face quarterbacks as athletic as Ward, or offenses as spread out as Ben Arbuckle’s, and you could tell. Some of the Badgers’ attempts to defend him were simply laughable.

Luckily for Wisconsin, an obvious achilles heel might not matter this year, given its conference schedule luck. They won’t play Michigan or Maryland, which have the two best and most dynamic quarterbacks in the Big Ten. They play an Ohio State team at home that doesn’t seem to have an NFL first-rounder at quarterback for the first time in years. This could be a rare time in football when an obvious flaw doesn’t come back to bite a team. Or maybe it will.

2. The refs were bad, but so were the Badgers

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}