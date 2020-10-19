With all the questions surrounding the team in replacing key contributors at running back, wide receiver and the linebacker spots, perhaps the position I focused in on the most was whom would replace three starters from the offensive line last year.

Though Kayden Lyles and Josh Seltzner each started four games at guard in 2019, both David Moorman and Jason Erdmann combined to start eight and 12 contests, respectively (one of Moorman's was at right tackle in Week 2 against Central Michigan).

Then, of course -- and maybe the more pressing question in Joe Rudolph's room --who would replace a three-year starter in current Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz?

With an updated depth chart, we know his best five (well, six, looking at how the chart is presented) heading into Illinois week.

Week 1's depth chart saw the familiar face as the No. 1 left tackle in Cole Van Lanen, but then we also saw Seltzner, who initially walked on to Wisconsin, hold the first-team slot at left guard.

At center, Rudolph noted a couple weeks back how Lyles and redshirt sophomore (and former tight end) Cormac Sampson were competing. The announced two-deep now confirms the former claiming first-team nods.

Looking at the far side of the line, both Logan Bruss and Tyler Beach are listed at first-team right tackle with an "OR" designation. The former started 12 games at the position last year while the latter claimed two starts (one at each tackle spot) in 2019.

Bruss started one game at right guard against Illinois last year, and some educated guesses prior to the season presumed he could take over that position for the 2020 season. That was not the case when the depth chart was released. Why's that?

Well, an old friend returned to the mix. That leads us to No. 2...