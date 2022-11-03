BadgerBlitz.com runs our 3-2-1 feature back to look back at three takeaways from the past week, two questions heading into the next game and one bold prediction for the Week 10 contest against Maryland.

MADISON - After a much-needed bye, the Badgers are back in action on Saturday with Maryland headed to Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin welcomed back some familiar faces off the injury report and added some clarity for the team. Now, the group will look to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Wisconsin will be getting some reinforcements back against Maryland and should also be relatively fresh for the contest.

After playing eight consecutive weeks, the break was much needed for captain Nick Herbig, who didn't see the field against Purdue. It also allowed Braelon Allen and Keeanu Benton to get time off and rest their bodies. The same can be said for an inside linebacker group that has seen Jake Chaney, Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta all miss time.

"I feel good as new, almost." Benton said.

The defense will be getting back safety Hunter Wohler back this week. Wohler entered the season as a starting safety opposite John Torchio and seemed poised for a big year after an impressive fall camp before he suffered a left leg injury against Illinois State. Wohler creates depth for a group that had been playing well with Kamo'i Latu sliding in next to Torchio.

After getting cornerback Alex Smith back in full capacity against Purdue, the Badgers will return offensive tackle Riley Mahlman to full-go as well. He made his return against Purdue after being sidelined the previous seven weeks but was limited to a role as a jumbo tight end.