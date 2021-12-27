 Wisconsin Football: Badgers, Sun Devils prepare for Sin City battle
3-2-1: Badgers, Sun Devils prepare for Sin City battle

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

The final game week of the 2021 season commences as Wisconsin looks to cash in big against a Pac-12 opponent in Sin City.

UW (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) will face off against Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday evening inside Allegiant Stadium (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).

BadgerBlitz.com's 3-2-1 series comes back for one more run -- breaking down three things we have learned recently, two questions heading into the bowl game, and one bold prediction for Thursday's game.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED RECENTLY

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards.
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards. ((Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports))

1) A few key Sun Devils from the 2021 season will not be playing

In talking with Devils Digest's Hod Rabino, along with looking at recent news, Arizona State will be without key members on both sides of the ball. That starts with running back Rachaad White, who holds a major impact in both the ground and passing attacks. He leads the team with 1,006 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry with 15 touchdowns, but he also ranks second in receptions and receiving yards (43 and 456, respectively). That's a major blow to an offense that was quite balanced in terms of yardage (204.5 rushing, 197.7 passing).

White's backup and former Wisconsin 2020 target, DeaMonte Trayanum, entered the transfer portal and recently committed to Ohio State ... to play on defense. Center Dohnovan West also appears unavailable.

Defensively, Rabino spoke about starting cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Jack Jones opting out to focus on NFL Draft. Devils Digest also wrote about standout linebacker Darien Butler declaring for the draft on Christmas Eve and opting out of the Las Vegas Bowl. During the regular season, Butler tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (8.5) and interceptions (three) while ranking second on the team in total tackles (68).

2) Alvis Whitted spoke about Skyler Bell's injury, progress a couple of weeks ago

