3-2-1: Badgers smell roses as early signing period nears
BadgerBlitz.com's weekly "3-2-1" returns on the Monday after championship weekend and the barrage of bowl announcements. That includes No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3) once again finding itself heading to Pasadena.
As always, we break down three things we learned from this weekend, two questions we have moving forward, along with a prediction.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED AFTER THIS WEEKEND
1. The powers that be got it right with Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.
Wisconsin gave No. 2 Ohio State a scare during the Big Ten Championship game, despite giving up 27 unanswered points in the second half in the loss.
In a transcript released by the College Football Playoff committee on Sunday, chair Rob Mullens discussed the game when asked about Wisconsin and how that game factored in as a three-loss team.
"Well, I think what really carried the day is they've got three wins against top-25 teams," Mullens said. "The No. 14 Michigan, No. 16 Iowa, and No. 18 Minnesota. You know, and then there's lots of common opponents because in the same league. I think that's where it really carried today. Obviously the way they played last night, particularly in the first half, was something that was noticed by the committee. But in the end, their three wins against CFP top-25 wins really impressed the committee."
Wisconsin was not punished for playing an extra game. Now they return to the "Granddaddy of Them All."
2. Wisconsin showed it could contain Chase Young in the pass rush.
Young recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, along with two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups, on Saturday. That being said, he did not record a sack -- a stark improvement by the Wisconsin offensive line from the four given up on Oct. 26 inside Ohio Stadium.
The future top 5 NFL Draft pick obviously can make an impact outside of the stat sheet in any game in terms of scheming and forcing teams to work a particular way up front. However, he did not dominate per se as he did during the regular season matchup, and UW deserves credit there.
3. Wisconsin's offense showed it could rebound in its five final games.
