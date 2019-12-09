As always, we break down three things we learned from this weekend, two questions we have moving forward, along with a prediction.

BadgerBlitz.com's weekly "3-2-1" returns on the Monday after championship weekend and the barrage of bowl announcements. That includes No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3) once again finding itself heading to Pasadena.

Wisconsin gave No. 2 Ohio State a scare during the Big Ten Championship game, despite giving up 27 unanswered points in the second half in the loss.

In a transcript released by the College Football Playoff committee on Sunday, chair Rob Mullens discussed the game when asked about Wisconsin and how that game factored in as a three-loss team.

"Well, I think what really carried the day is they've got three wins against top-25 teams," Mullens said. "The No. 14 Michigan, No. 16 Iowa, and No. 18 Minnesota. You know, and then there's lots of common opponents because in the same league. I think that's where it really carried today. Obviously the way they played last night, particularly in the first half, was something that was noticed by the committee. But in the end, their three wins against CFP top-25 wins really impressed the committee."

Wisconsin was not punished for playing an extra game. Now they return to the "Granddaddy of Them All."