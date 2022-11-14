BadgerBlitz.com runs our 3-2-1 feature back to look back at three takeaways from the past week, two questions heading into the next game and one bold prediction for the Week 12 contest against Nebraska.

MADISON - Wisconsin's season hit yet another setback this past weekend in a 24-10 loss to Iowa. The defense did it all it could, limiting the Hawkeyes to 146 yards of total offense, but Bobby Engram 's unit and special teams showed just how much work there is to do in those phases.

Running back Isaac Guerendo was the only player in the visiting media room when he stood in front of a group of reporters. Upon the entrance of teammate Braelon Allen, the group broke from a dozen or so reporters to just two speaking with Guerendo.

Just a few minutes earlier, interim head coach head coach Jim Leonhard came down hard when asked about rumors that swirled last week connecting Allen to Michigan and USC.



All but three questions during his availability were about the game and UW squandering an opportunity to get back in the race for the Big Ten West crown. Instead, Allen had to address that outside noise.

Leonhard and Allen each came down hard on the rumors - Allen saying he had not spoken to any other programs and Leonhard calling out other programs for tampering with his players.

Whether or not the speculation was true, it begs the question of how many players elect to transfer dependent on moves that come in the offseason at head coach and staff thereafter. The portal opens on Dec. 5.