Wisconsin will head to Charlotte next week to take on an ACC program in a matchup of .500 programs, the Badgers' men's basketball program kicks off Big Ten play on Tuesday, and an upperclassmen quarterback decides to move on from Madison.

A UW official confirmed to BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday that Coan indeed put his name in the portal after multiple reports (including TheSpun.com , Rivals.com's transfer portal's Twitter account and the quarterback's father tweeting it ) surfaced. The program later put out a graphic with a quote from the senior signal caller and a tweet from head coach Paul Chryst .

The big news on Sunday was not necessarily Wisconsin being selected to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 (11 a.m CT, ESPN). In the morning hours after UW's overtime win over Minnesota, reported news came of Jack Coan 's decision to enter the transfer portal.

“I want to thank Jack for all that he has meant to this team and program during his time as a Badger. He represented Wisconsin with class both on off the field. He is a tremendous person and we wish him all the best.” - Paul Chryst

During his Monday media availability, Chryst said that the first time anything arose about Coan's "interest in possibly transferring was before the Iowa game."

Coan will finish his time at UW completing 297 of 437 passes (about 68% completion percentage) for 3,278 yards and 23 touchdowns to only eight interceptions. Before his right foot injury this year, he also garnered attention in a variety of preseason award watch lists and will likely see high interest out on the market.

Coan's loss will be tough, but on the outside of the program looking in, the future is still bright in the Wisconsin quarterback room. Under position coach Jon Budmayr, UW still boasts Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf, and Danny Vanden Boom as scholarship players, along with incoming 2021 signee Deacon Hill.

Despite his recent struggles in his truncated, unprecedented season, we have seen what Mertz can do with the ball with a healthy slate of players at the skill positions. I do not feel this year -- with the starts and stops and various players not available to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- should be a referendum on his abilities.

In my opinion, Wolf still may be the most dynamic player in Budmayr's room with his mobility and arm strength. He was not asked to shoulder the load against Minnesota in relief, I mind you, but he did what was asked of him with the designated run package then jumped head-first into the rivalry later in the second half.

Vanden Boom is a quality reserve and will still have redshirt junior status in 2021, and Hill very well may be the most underrated pro-style quarterback of this recruiting cycle with a big arm and some agility in a 230-pound frame.

That said, Coan emerged as a key leader during his time in Madison. Though not being a part of the program, one can notice the respect he has earned. Combine that with his quarterback play, and he certainly left an impression.

"I think the teammates that he was with, has had a positive impact on them," Chryst told reporters via Zoom on Monday. "Certainly, pointing to a lot of games where he played and helped this team win games and some big games."

Chryst also stated that "what's pretty neat is -- and a lot of guys have this opportunity, and I think Jack certainly has done this and I said many have -- but the fact they did leave a mark. They did leave a lasting impression, and I think that's something to be proud of."

