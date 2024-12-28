Published Dec 28, 2024
2027s Jack Kohnen, Donovan Davis play in front of Greg Gard at WBY Shootout
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

MEQUON - Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watched two top 2027 in-state prospects - Jack Kohnen and Donovan Davis - at the WBY Shootout on Friday.