2027 Texas OL Tristan Dare gets his first look at Wisconsin
Less than two weeks ago, Wisconsin became the first school to offer 2027 offensive lineman Tristan Dare.
Earlier this week, the Badgers hosted the 6-foot-4, 260-pound sophomore from Carroll High School in Texas.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news