2027 QB Teddy Jarrard makes an 'electric' return trip to Wisconsin

Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin looks to topple No. 3 Penn State under the lights
Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.
All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Penn State.
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Penn State.
Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 9 storylines.
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss
Happy Valley Insider's Marty Leap previews the matchup with Penn State.
Teddy Jarrard got his first look at Wisconsin during a visit to Madison in July.
This weekend, the 2027 quarterback from Georgia made a return visit for the Badgers' showdown against No. 3 Penn State. Jarrard was one of 30-plus recruits on campus for the Big Ten clash under the lights at Camp Randall.
