2027 forward Donovan Davis has Freedom High School off to a fast start

MEQUON - Freedom High School is off to a fast start this year.

The Irish are 8-1 after a 1-1 showing at the WBY Shootout this week. A big reason for that is Donovan Davis, a 6-foot-8 forward who is averaging over 25 points per game this season. That includes a 33-point outing in a win over Waukesha Catholic Memorial on Thursday and a 18-point performance in a loss to Slinger on Friday at Concordia University.

Davis, however, is quick to point to his teammates when asked about the start to his sophomore season.