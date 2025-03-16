2026 three-star TE Cooper McCutchan gets his first look at Wisconsin

Last month, Wisconsin sent out an offer to Cooper McCutchan, a 2026 tight end from Ohio.
On Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound junior took his first visit to Madison for the Badgers' second camp practice of the spring.
How to watch and what you need to know for Wisconsin's matchup against Michigan in the Big Ten Title game.
Wisconsin outplays Michigan State down the stretch to advance to the conference title game for the second straight year.
MADISON, Wis. — Three takeaways from Wisconsin's second spring practice.
MADISON - Wisconsin's offense showed out during the second day of spring camp.
Wisconsin flexes its muscles down the stretch, as the Badgers knock off top-seeded Michigan State in Indianapolis.
