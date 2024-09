Alabama vs. Wisconsin wasn't the first raucous environment 2026 tight end Landen Miree has experienced over the course of his recruitment. The Cincinnati native was in Gainesville, Florida in Week 1 to see the Gators host Miami. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium seats about 90,000 Gator-crazed maniacs, but Miree said Camp Randall Stadium topped it during the Alabama game.

“I know they say that Florida is the seventh-ranked stadium, but I think Wisconsin beat them with the noise," he told BadgerBlitz.com.