2026 LB Barry Fries gets his first look at Wisconsin

Barry Fries had previously taken visits to Nebraska, Missouri and Michigan this fall.
Saturday, the 2026 linebacker got his first look at Wisconsin for its conference showdown against Purdue.
Barry Fries had previously taken visits to Nebraska, Missouri and Michigan this fall.
Saturday, the 2026 linebacker got his first look at Wisconsin for its conference showdown against Purdue.
MADISON — Wisconsin players break down the win over Purdue.
MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 52-6 win over Purdue.
Wisconsin trounced Purdue 52-6 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid.
Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.
"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Purdue.
MADISON — Wisconsin players break down the win over Purdue.
MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 52-6 win over Purdue.
Wisconsin trounced Purdue 52-6 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid.