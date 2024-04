Bay Port has produced a number of Division 1 offensive linemen over the last handful of years, a list that includes Jack Plumb (Iowa), Cole Van Lanen (Wisconsin), Braden Doyle (Central Michigan), Calvin Muraski (Western Michigan) and Alex Warden in the 2025 class, among others.

Next up at the high school near Green Bay in Aiden Dirksen, a sophomore who visited Wisconsin for the first time last weekend.

