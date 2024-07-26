Oregon (Wis.) High Forward Vaughn Karvala has spent the last month primarily flying around the country or playing basketball. It’s been such a hectic schedule that the 6-6 2026 prospect can’t recite all the places he’s been.

The end hope for Karvala is that short-term memory loss will lead to long-term gains, especially since he’s playing with the 17U division as a lanky prospect.

“It’s definitely showed me how much I need to work and how much I should get in order to compete again,” Karvala told BadgerBlitz.com following his weekend at the Peach Jam. “I can compete but sometimes you get a switch with some big ass guy and then it’ll be hard. I’m tall but I’m not all muscular. When you go against the 6-10, 250-pound center, it’s hard to stop that.”