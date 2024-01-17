Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Cody Haddad, a junior from St. Ignatius High School in Ohio, took in Wisconsin's junior day this weekend.
Wednesday evening, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete announced his commitment to the Badgers.
Haddad, who plays on both sides of the ball at the high school level, is being recruited as a safety by the UW coaching staff.
"They like me at safety right now because that's what I mostly have on tape," Haddad told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous. "But for my junior season I expect to have more film from both sides of the ball, as well as special teams. But I would say my main spot right now is safety.
"They said they heard a lot of good things about me and they like that I'm an aggressive player. They want to see some of my times for speed to see how fast I am and they also want to work on my hips in coverage. I don't have a lot of that on film."