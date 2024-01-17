Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

2025 three-star ATH Cody Haddad commits to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Cody Haddad, a junior from St. Ignatius High School in Ohio, took in Wisconsin's junior day this weekend.

Wednesday evening, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete announced his commitment to the Badgers.

2025 safety Cody Haddad committed to Wisconsin on Wednesday.
2025 safety Cody Haddad committed to Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Haddad, who plays on both sides of the ball at the high school level, is being recruited as a safety by the UW coaching staff.

"They like me at safety right now because that's what I mostly have on tape," Haddad told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous. "But for my junior season I expect to have more film from both sides of the ball, as well as special teams. But I would say my main spot right now is safety.

"They said they heard a lot of good things about me and they like that I'm an aggressive player. They want to see some of my times for speed to see how fast I am and they also want to work on my hips in coverage. I don't have a lot of that on film."

Haddad, a three-star prospect, chose the Badgers over Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska and Purdue, among others. He commit No. 5 for UW in the 2025 class.

Look for more on this story later in the evening from BadgerBlitz.com.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement