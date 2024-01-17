Haddad, who plays on both sides of the ball at the high school level, is being recruited as a safety by the UW coaching staff.

"They like me at safety right now because that's what I mostly have on tape," Haddad told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous. "But for my junior season I expect to have more film from both sides of the ball, as well as special teams. But I would say my main spot right now is safety.

"They said they heard a lot of good things about me and they like that I'm an aggressive player. They want to see some of my times for speed to see how fast I am and they also want to work on my hips in coverage. I don't have a lot of that on film."

Haddad, a three-star prospect, chose the Badgers over Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska and Purdue, among others. He commit No. 5 for UW in the 2025 class.

Look for more on this story later in the evening from BadgerBlitz.com.