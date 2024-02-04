The Wisconsin coaching staff has been in contact with Chase Garnett since the fall.

On Saturday, the 2025 tailback from Texas got his first look at UW during a junior day visit in Madison.

"The first thing I did when I got into Madison was get a tour of the whole campus," Garnett told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to see all the huge buildings and see the beautiful lakes, and I actually got to eat at a couple of restaurants for the first time like Culver’s and Mickie's Dairy Bar. After that I went to the football facilities and was greeted by the entire coaching staff. They were all so excited to see me and I was happy to meet them all.