Wisconsin has a stacked list of junior day visitors this weekend. One of the staff’s top targets on the offensive side of the ball, tight end Marshall Pritchett, will make his third trip to Madison on Sunday.

The Rabun Gap, Georgia native has a litany of big time offers and is being heavily recruited by some of the top programs in the country — Georgia, Michigan and Miami (FL), just to name a few. Still, Pritchett appears intrigued by what Wisconsin has to offer.

“I love the new staff. Coach (Luke) Fickell and I have talked multiple times. Coach (Nate) Letton, Max (Stienecker), Pat (Lambert), all the guys over there do a really good job of recruiting kids. I’ve probably been on 50 phone calls with people on Wisconsin’s staff combined,” Pritchett told BadgerBlitz.com.