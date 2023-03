While Northwestern signee Aidan Gray starred for Naperville North in 2022, Jacob Bell watched the senior quarterback closely from the sidelines.

Though it was difficult to play a minimal role on the varsity roster, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore felt he learned a lot from the three-star prospect.

"I pretty much sat behind Aidan Gray during my sophomore year," Bell told BadgerBlitz.com. "He signed with Northwestern and I was in a tough situation last year, but it helped me grow a lot. I got to see how an FCS quarterback operates and that was beneficial for me.

"Once the fall hits I don't think any of that will matter any more. I just need an opportunity to perform because I believe I can play at a high level."