Wisconsin has a long history with Minnesota's Howard Pulley AAU program.

In recent recruiting classes, the Badgers signed 2023 forward Nolan Winter and landed a commitment from junior wing Jack Robison. Head coach Greg Gard is also in heavy pursuit of point guard Daniel Freitag and forward Jackson McAndrew, Robison's teammates on Howard Pulley's 17U team.

In the following cycle, UW is keeping close tabs on Mason Klabo, a lead guard from North Dakota.