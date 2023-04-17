"The whole visit was amazing and the coaches and recruiters made me feel welcomed there," Williams told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach Matt (Mitchell) told me things that stuck with me and he really makes me feel like he’s a great coach. I love how everything was ran and how much academics was talked about and produced. Wisconsin is a great school in general and the academics are a huge plus.

"I knew Wisconsin was a very good school for football but the visit made me realize they offer more than just a good football program. They offer good academics and they really form great relationships with the players and coaches, which is pretty big to me."

The Badgers feel Williams, who was also impressed by first-year head coach Luke Fickell, will grow into an outside linebacker at the next level.

"That seems like the plan and I like the sound of it," Williams said. "They would know how to use me with my size and speed, which is an advantage that I didn’t even think about until it was brought up to me. They invited me to camp, so I’ll be attending that this summer.

"I think Coach Fickell is a great coach. He knows what he’s doing with his players and coaches. I can see that in how passionate his players are and how his coaches run things. He’s a coach that wants you to be the best you can be while caring for you as a person as well, which is huge to me."

Prior to Wisconsin, Williams took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame. He's also hearing from Western Michigan, Iowa State and Marshall early in the recruiting process.

"I went to Norte Dame on April 1 and I’m heading to Iowa State around the end of this month," Williams said. "Notre Dame was great as well. They invited me to camp this summer, which I will be going to, and they showed me around campus. They have the same plan as Wisconsin to use me as an outside linebacker."