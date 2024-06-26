Advertisement
2025 big man Tommy Ahneman eyes visit to Madison following Wisconsin offer
Wisconsin had been courting Tommy Ahneman, one of the midwest's hottest prospects, for some time. Tuesday night, it finally extended the center from North Dakota an offer.
“(Joe Krabbenhoft) had been talking to me and coach (Greg) Gard had been talking to me too. I had a phone call with Krabbenhoft earlier in the day, checking in with me, how am I doing, stuff like that. And then Gard called me tonight and then gave me the offer," Ahneman told BadgerBlitz.com.
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wisconsin
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- CB
- WR
- OLB
- OT
- OLB
- OT
- TE
- S
- ATH
- ATH
Advertisement
Advertisement