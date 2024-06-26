Wisconsin had been courting Tommy Ahneman, one of the midwest's hottest prospects, for some time. Tuesday night, it finally extended the center from North Dakota an offer.

“(Joe Krabbenhoft) had been talking to me and coach (Greg) Gard had been talking to me too. I had a phone call with Krabbenhoft earlier in the day, checking in with me, how am I doing, stuff like that. And then Gard called me tonight and then gave me the offer," Ahneman told BadgerBlitz.com.