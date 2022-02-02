2024 WR Peter Gonzalez had 'a lot of emotions' after Wisconsin offer
Sophomore wide receiver Peter Gonzalez received some very good news late last week. First, the Pittsburgh (PA) Central Catholic prospect stated that school was canceled due to a snow day. Then, he picked up his second offer -- his first FBS opportunity -- from Wisconsin.
“So coach [Hank] Poteat stopped by my school about a week ago and got to talk to my coach and, obviously, he exchanged information," Gonzalez told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "A few days later, he got in contact with me.
"I was just in my basement. We actually got a snow day called about a few hours before, so I was excited that I didn't have to go in that day. It was a Friday. I got a call, and he just let me know that he wanted to offer me.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news