Sophomore wide receiver Peter Gonzalez received some very good news late last week. First, the Pittsburgh (PA) Central Catholic prospect stated that school was canceled due to a snow day. Then, he picked up his second offer -- his first FBS opportunity -- from Wisconsin.

“So coach [Hank] Poteat stopped by my school about a week ago and got to talk to my coach and, obviously, he exchanged information," Gonzalez told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "A few days later, he got in contact with me.

"I was just in my basement. We actually got a snow day called about a few hours before, so I was excited that I didn't have to go in that day. It was a Friday. I got a call, and he just let me know that he wanted to offer me.”