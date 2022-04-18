2024 WR Parker Livingstone: 'Amazing coaches, great people' at Wisconsin
The Wisconsin coaching staff hosted two Class of 2024 prospects from Texas this weekend: inside linebacker Payton Pierce and wide receiver Parker Livingstone.
The teammates from Lovejoy High School in Lucas each returned to the Lone Star State with an offer in hand from the Badgers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news