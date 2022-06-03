2024 WR Luke Williams becoming a priority for the Badgers

“I'm hearing the most from Michigan, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Missouri, Ohio State and Tennessee, so schools like that in the Midwest and SEC. Most of them,” Williams told BadgerBlitz.com.

Position coach Alvis Whitted has been in contact for the Badgers and offered Williams last month.

“The most in contact is Coach Whitted,” Williams told BadgerBlitz.com. “One of the Wisconsin recruiting coaches came to our school and invited me to camp. He gave me the camp invite flier. The wide receiver coach came up to our school and watched me catch a little bit, my ball skills. They then came back earlier and they offered me.

"They said they liked my hands and how I can track the ball really well. Wherever it’s placed, I can go up and get it. My routes, speed coming out of my breaks, stuff like that. They think I could be really good offensively as a deep threat when their running game isn’t working. They can get up and I can go make a play for them.”

Williams has not been to Wisconsin’s campus yet for a visit, but he is trying to get to Madison this upcoming season. Based on the conversations Williams has had with the coaching staff and some knowledge of Wisconsin football, the Badgers have his attention early in the recruiting process.

“The coaches were really nice. It feels like the people that been at Wisconsin today have a great facility, the environment is great, they all come out to games, so that should be really exciting,” Williams said. “Wisconsin is definitely up there as one of the top teams in the Big Ten.

"I don’t know much about the academic part, but I had been to their football game against Illinois last season when I had my unofficial in Illinois, and I can see that they are a really powerhouse team. They run the ball down their throat, and every once in a while they threw a pass over the top.”

Williams knows he is in the early stages of his recruiting process, but he already has an idea for what he is looking for in his future school.

“Head coach is a big part. A head coach that you can go in and talk to that you do not only see before game days,” Williams said. “He’s always there even though there might be something going on, he’s always there to talk to you no matter what. And the environment - like the fans that come out and see the school play, have pride in their school. And they have to have good academics that I want to study in the future.”

Williams has not set any dates for future visits to other schools but is in the process of planning for those.

“Probably planned in the future but none right now. It’s so early I don’t really know yet,” he said. “I’m still trying to feel all the schools out and see them all before I make the decision, so not yet.”

In the 2024 class, the Badgers have offered projected wide receivers Ryan Wingo, Cam Williams, Tyseer Denmark, Jeremiah McClellan, Dae'vonn Hall, I'Marion Stewart, Nicholas Marsh, Rico Scott, Parker Livingstone and Peter Gonzalez, in addition to Williams.