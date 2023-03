Jerrae Hawkins, a three-star wide receiver from IMG Academy in Florida, trimmed his list to six schools earlier this week.

A 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior, Hawkins announced a top group of Florida, Louisville, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Miami and Penn State.

"Those are the schools that have been showing the most love and where I could see myself going for college," Hawkins told BadgerBlitz.com.