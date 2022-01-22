When Bob Bostad stopped to check on Aidan Steinfeldt last week at Bloomington High School in Indiana, it put a big smile on his dad's face.

"I was born in Sheboygan and my dad's family are all Wisconsin natives," Steinfeldt told BadgerBlitz.com. "They've lived around the Green Bay area and they are all Wisconsin fans. I go there every year for Christmas and sometimes I'm there more often. That whole side of my family is out there, so my dad was happy."